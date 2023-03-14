Force Urbania drives into Hyderabad Market

Hyderabad: Pune-based auto major Force Motors launched the Urbania in the city in 10, 13 and 17-seater variants. The Urbania is available at Force Commercial Vehicle dealership in Hyderabad at Hyderabad Coach Builders in Jeedimetla.

The vehicle features Mercedes derived 115 hp, BS6 compliant, Common Rail Diesel engine, peak torque of 350Nm over a range starting from 1400 to 2200 rpm.

The medium wheel base variant seating 13 excluding driver is priced at Rs 28.99 lakh whereas the long wheel base variant seating 17 is Rs 31.25 lakh and the short wheel base variant with a seating capacity of 10 is available at Rs 29.50 lakh.

During the launch held recently in the city seven of these vehicles were delivered by Sudeep Macha, Managing Director of Hyderabad Coach Builders Private Limited.

"The Force Urbania offers international styling, comfort, safety and performance for the global traveller."