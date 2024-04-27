Live
- Deepika storms into individual semis
- Google Pixel 8A Leak: Seven Years of Security Updates Revealed
- Anoushka Shankar to get honorary degree by Oxford University, calls it ‘pinch-me moment’
- Beauty addicts can now get Kylie Cosmetics in India
- BRS will bounce back, says KTR on party formation day
- Sara Ali Khan debunks common period myths
- Spending quality time in nature may lower heart disease
- Study decodes how long-term pesticide exposure raises Parkinson’s risk
- Tirupati: Governor Abdul Nazeer visits BIRRD hospital
- World Design Day: Celebrating creativity, innovation & human flourishing
Just In
Forex reserves ease for 2nd consecutive week
Highlights
Mumbai: India’s forex reserves decreased $2.282 billion to $640.334 billion for the seven days ended April 19 in the second consecutive week of drop...
Mumbai: India’s forex reserves decreased $2.282 billion to $640.334 billion for the seven days ended April 19 in the second consecutive week of drop in the kitty, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.
The reserves had dropped $5.401 billion to $643.162 billion in the previous reporting week, ending a multi-week trend of an increase, which also saw the overall reserves touching a new all-time high of $648.562 billion for the week ended April 5. In September 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached a high of $642.453 billion, which was breached in March this year.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS