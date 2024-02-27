Fortune Soya Chunks and dabbawalas surprise Mumbai with nutritious lunchbox

Mumbai : Adani Wilmar, a leading food and FMCG company, joined hands with the iconic Mumbai Dabbawala Association for World Protein Day to distribute packs of Fortune Soya Chunks to the city's residents.

This unique initiative was aimed at promoting protein-rich diets and reinforcing the brand's message of 'Ghar Ka Khana Ghar Ka Khana Hota Hai'. Mumbaikars were pleasantly surprised when their lunchboxes, delivered by the Mumbai Dabbawalas contained a pack of Fortune Soya Chunks.

This move not only raised awareness about the importance of protein in people's diet, but also emphasised the convenience and nutritional value of incorporating soya chunks into daily meals. The Mumbai Dabbawalas, incidentally, have been the subject of a Harvard Business Review case study as a model of service excellence.

Fortune Soya's collaboration with the Mumbai Dabbawalas went beyond distribution. Each Dabbawala was provided with Fortune Soya T-shirts and informative leaflets attached to the tiffin boxes, educating consumers about the benefits of protein-rich foods.

As a token of appreciation, the dabbawalas also received packs of Fortune Soya Chunks, inspiring them to prioritise their own health.



Jignesh Shah, Head - Media, Fortune Brand, Adani Wilmar, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to have partnered with the Mumbai Dabbawalas for this meaningful initiative for World Protein Day. This aligns perfectly with our 'Ghar Ka Khana Ghar Ka Khana Hota Hai' campaign.



"At Adani Wilmar, we take pride in advocating for complete proteins such as soya chunks, which offer all nine amino acids essential for optimal health. Through the distribution of soya chunk packs and information about the benefits of protein-rich foods, we hope to cultivate healthier eating habits and enhance the well-being of every individual in our community."

Soya chunks, which are rich in protein, are beneficial for muscle building and the body. It is an ideal dietary choice for all ages. With seven out of 10 Indians being reported to be protein deficient in urban areas, initiatives such as this play a crucial role in raising awareness.

Fortune Soya Chunks stands out as a nutritional powerhouse, boasting of a remarkable 52 grams of protein per 100 grams, surpassing other protein sources such as milk and eggs, apart from being a rich source of dietary fibre. Kiran Gavande, Secretary, Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Association and Nutan Mumbai

Tiffin Box Suppliers Charity Trust, widely known as the Mumbai Dabbawalas, added, "As a delivery partner, it is an honour to associate with a company for World Protein Day to help people access protein-rich food. It is more than just delivering meals; it is about nourishing communities and promoting healthier lifestyles."



A video #DabbawalasDeliverFortuneSoyaChunks has been released across various media platforms and digital channels, showcasing the precision and dedication of the 130-year-old Mumbai Dabbawalas network.

The video captures the range of on-ground activities, highlighting the delivery of Fortune Soya Chunks in tiffin boxes, wearing product T-shirts and distributing product leaflets explaining the goodness of soya chunks and lip-smacking dishes with soya chunks. The social media campaign aims to debunk myths about protein and its edible sources.