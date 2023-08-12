Foxconn to Invest USD 400 million in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Board of Directors of FIT Hon Teng Ltd (Foxconn) have approved an investment of USD 400 million in Telangana.

This was stated here on Saturday by its India representative V Lee said in a social media post. Taiwan-based contract manufacturer Foxconn is Apple's biggest supplier. ".

Posting the company's disclosure on his social media handle, Lee said: "Moving so fast, Telangana! Another US$ 400M is coming." Reacting to the post, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao tweeted on Saturday saying the fresh investment proposal is in addition to the already committed USD 150 million earlier. "Our friendship with Foxconn Group remains steadfast, each of us delivering on mutual commitments. With total infusement of $550m (adding previous $150m), FIT is poised to deliver on its promises in Telangana.

This once again proves Telangana Speed," Rama Rao posted on X, formerly Twitter. Rama Rao had earlier posted that Foxconn's investments in Telangana will create 25,000 direct jobs in the first phase.

Electronics major Foxconn Interconnect Technology in May laid the foundation for a new electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana as part of its investment in the state. The proposed electronics manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan near here is a milestone for the Taiwanese firm's global expansion strategy – diversifying its global manufacturing base, a press release had earlier said.

The proposed facility will serve as a hub for Foxconn Interconnect Technology's operations in Telangana allowing the firm to expand its production capacity, it said. Earlier this year, Foxconn Technology Group chairman Young Liu along with senior officials of the company met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here