France's TotalEnergies halts new investment in Adani Group

New Delhi: French energy giant TotalEnergies SE on Monday said it was not aware of the corruption investigation its partner Adani group's founder chairman was facing in the US and that it is pausing fresh investments in the conglomerate pending the outcome of the charges.

Separately, GQG Partners, which made huge bets on Adani group post hammering it saw in the aftermath of the Hindenburg Report last year, said the indictment is against individuals only and the bet it made on the group holds good.

TotalEnergies is one of the biggest foreign investors in billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire and had previously taken stakes in the group's renewable energy venture Adani Green Energy Ltd (AEGL) and city gas unit Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL).