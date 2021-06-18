Freedom Oil unveils new product 

Hyderabad: Freedom Oils, a flagship brand of city-based Gemini Edibles and Fats, has launched two litre jar of 'Freedom Refined Sunflower oil'. The new jar was launched by P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, along with the other senior management.

The new two-litre jar has been designed according to socio-demographic profile of Indian consumers. The two-litre PET transparent jar has been introduced to offer convenience to the nuclear families to suit their consumption requirement

"We are happy to introduce the new two litre PET bottle of 'Freedom Refined Sunflower oil', to provide an elegant and convenient SKU for the present-day customer. We hope it is liked by our patrons. We offer a value for money brand to our consumers providing them the 'Freedom to eat, Freedom to enjoy'," said Chandra Shekhara Reddy.