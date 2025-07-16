From Laughter to Love, Thrills to Tears—Prime Video’s New Brand Campaign Puts Feelings at the Heart of Streaming

Watch the ad film featuring Manoj Bajpayee here: https://youtu.be/_9TuOVOLWao

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled a new brand campaign — ‘Every kind of emotion. It’s on Amazon Prime’, reinforcing its position as the one-stop destination for stories—across moods, genres, and emotions—that resonate with audiences. Building on the brand’s core strength of enabling easy access to great content, the campaign moves beyond categories to highlight the emotional resonance that Prime Video’s series and movies have with audiences. At the same time, it also brings into focus the diversity of Prime Video’s catalogue, spanning themes, genres, languages, and storytelling formats, led by two ad films tailored for specific markets, featuring iconic Indian actors Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha.

The campaign is inspired by a key audience insight – when viewers choose a genre, they seek the emotions—layered, unexpected, and deeply felt. Comedy isn’t just funny, it can be dark, awkward, or absurd. Love stories can be nostalgic, unspoken, unrequited, heartbreaking and more. And thrills can jolt you in an instant or creep up slowly. The campaign brings alive the unique nuances of storytelling on Prime Video—where every kind of funny, thrilling, inspiring, or heartwarming experience is just a click away.

These slice-of-life narratives highlight Prime Video’s expansive catalogue and bring to life the variety and relatability of its stories, reaffirming its place as an entertainment destination for every kind of viewer.

“At Prime Video, we believe entertainment isn’t about ticking genre boxes—it’s about delivering experiences that emotionally connect with customers,” said Sonal Kabi, director & head of marketing, Prime Video, India. “This campaign showcases our commitment to delivering a wide range of stories that capture a gamut of feelings that our viewers can relate to. ‘Every kind of emotion. It’s on Amazon Prime’ isn’t just a line—it’s a promise we deliver, day-in and day-out through our series and movies. Great stories can come from anywhere — and our goal is to ensure audiences don’t just watch them but truly feel and connect with them. We’re proud to be a service that reflects the full spectrum of human emotions.”

Manoj Bajpayee said, “The beauty of entertainment today is that it mirrors our own complexity. Just as my character Srikant Tiwari balances national security with family life in The Family Man, Prime Video masterfully balances the full spectrum of human emotions. One moment you're craving a thriller that keeps you on the edge, the next you're seeking the warmth of a heartfelt story. That's what drew me to this campaign - it captures how we truly experience and consume entertainment in our lives. It's smart, it's emotional, it's completely relatable and it beautifully showcases how Prime Video has become a destination where every emotion finds its perfect match. It was fun to play a version of Srikant Tiwari who is catching feelings instead of catching bad guys for once!”

Samantha said, “Every role is an emotional journey. From embodying the intensity of Raji in The Family Man to exploring the complexities of a covert operative in Citadel: Honey Bunny - each character has pushed my boundaries in unique ways. What fascinates me is how this mirrors our own viewing habits. We don't just watch shows; we seek emotions that resonate with our moment. Sometimes it's the adrenaline rush of a thriller, other times it's revisiting that one scene that touched our soul. That's the magic Prime Video has captured - understanding that stories aren't just about genres, they're about the feelings they evoke. Every story has its own emotional fingerprint, and there's something beautiful about having a service like Prime Video that celebrates every shade of human experience.”

Created by MANJA, the campaign will be deployed through a rollout across digital, social, and outdoors. Suyash Barve, Head of Creative, Manja said, “As more and more content gets added to our screens, our classical understanding of genres has become too vague. There is no action on one side and romance on the other. Now, every movie and TV show is a multi-hyphenate. An action-dramedy or a political-espionage-thriller or a political-espionage-action- dramedy. Now, you can choose between comedies that make you laugh out loud, or ones that make you chuckle. Horror movies that make your heart stop, or just ones that creep you out. We used this rephrasing of genre to tell our story of range. There’s just so much to watch on Prime Video, that you simply have to be more specific. The perfect sutradhars for this journey were of course, our Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee and the star of Citadel: Honey Bunny and The Family Man antagonist, Samantha – both of whom turn a simple discussion on what to watch into a days-long crusade to prove that there’s more than one kind of funny and more than one kind of thriller.”

Campaign Link:

Watch the ad films here:

Ft. Manoj Bajpayee - https://youtu.be/_9TuOVOLWao

Ft. Samantha - https://youtu.be/2wsq22RVroU

Agency Credits:

Creative Agency – MANJA

Director – Vinil Mathew

Production House – Breathless Films

Executive Producer – Swadha Kulkarni



