FTCCI, Amazon to help MSMEs switch to e-commerce in Telangana

Hyderabad: As many as 2.6 million MSMEs are going online with the collaboration of Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and Amazon. The collaboration is enabling e-commerce adoption through digitalised selling and online marketing among the MSME members of the federation in Telangana.

An MoU has been signed by FTCCI and Amazon in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT, Government of Telangana. Digitilisation has proven a game-changer, especially for MSMEs and SMBs where ecommerce is expected to grow to $200 billion by 2026 from $38.5 billion in 2017.

"I am glad that FTCCI with Amazon is helping the MSMEs sector in the State to help use technology in marketing and selling their products and services. It would be prudent to help fast-track India's e-commerce sector and the onboarding of MSMEs, which account for an estimated 30 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP) and constitute more than 40 per cent of exports," Jayesh Ranjan added.

"We as a federation are always in the forefront in helping our members and the industry in Telangana in facilitating and marketing their products and services. During the pandemic, digitalisation and services, including e-commerce, fintech, edtech, medical tele-consultation, online entertainment, virtual travel and work-from-home proved saviors," K Bhasker Reddy President, FTCCI said.

"Many of the MSMEs lack basic skills in utilising latest technology. This thought has made us to collaborate with Amazon to conduct skill/ training programmes for MSMEs in Hyderabad and other districts making them digital savvy in marketing and selling their products and services," Khyati Naravane, FTCCI CEO said.