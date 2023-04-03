FTCCI lines up industrial expo on June 28-30

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), a city-based 106 old, one of the most vibrant regional chambers in India, announced toorganiseIITEX, Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo – 2023at Hitex, Hyderabad, on June 28-30.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, its President Anil Agarwal said the maiden expo is an ambitious initiative of the chamber and would have 150 stalls. He expects 80,000 footfalls during the three-day event.

The aim of the IITEX Expo is to boost production through the use of the latest technology and innovations, in the process, boost the economy and help the Atamanirbhar Bharat initiative of the Government of India.

"Technology has the power to do many things, including changing the world we live in and the way we live too," said Anil Agarwal. He addressed a press conference along with Meela Jayadev, Senior Vice President of FTCCI.

Innovation and technology in industrial space brings a better product or process whose technical characteristics are significantly different from before.The relationship between industrial innovation and technology is very unique and intertwined, explained FTCCI president.

"Society constantly looks for innovative and improved products, which are possible through new processes developed by the industrial sector.