FTCCI, TSIIC to work with Dubai counterpart to boost trade

Hyderabad: The delegation of Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) on Thursday met representatives of Dubai chamber of Commerce and Industry on the sidelines of the Dubai Expo 2020. The objective of the meeting was to facilitate knowledge sharing and cooperation between the two chambers.

The FTCCI team led by its President Bhasker Reddy met Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and team in the presence of EV Narsimha Reddy, MD of TSIIC.

Omar Khan gave an overview of the chamber and its activities spread across the globe. He mentioned that industries in particular micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been struggling during pandemic to get market access, business connects and therefore it is imperative for the chambers to bridge the gap through virtual connects.

He also gave Indian delegates an overview of the Dubai Startup Hub initiative that provides opportunity for the startup community to connect with entrepreneurs, stakeholders and make a right pitch. There was also a discussion regarding the new emerging technologies and need to extend support to the existing companies.