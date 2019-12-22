Fuel Prices: Petrol steady while Diesel hikes at Delhi, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam on December 22

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed as surprise trend with Petrol at stable and with a slight hike on Sunday, December 18. The price of petrol in Hyderabad is Rs 79.42. Diesel prices have hiked by 22 paise rounded off to Rs 72.83. On the other hand, crude oil prices have fallen in the international market.

Petrol prices are steady at Rs 78.53 and in Visakhapatnam and Amaravati. The diesel prices had witnessed an hike of 20 paise per little and the rate is tagged at Ra. 71.42.

Petrol remained stable and diesel has seen a in the national capital of Delhi. Petrol price at Rs 74.63 while Diesel price at Rs.66.74 with a 20 paise hike. The situation is similar in Mumbai, the commercial capital with Petrol price at Rs 80.29 per litre and Diesel price at Rs.70.01.

However, the prices are due at 6 am on Sunday and may differ company wise, area wise and even bunk to bunk depending on the demand. The above mentioned rates are subjected to vary constantly.