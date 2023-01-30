G Square launches Rs 5k-cr projects in Q3 FY'23

Hyderabad: G Square Housing, South India's largest plot promoter, has recently expanded to two new major cities in South-India - Hyderabad and Mysuru. It has launched 10 new projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in October-December quarter (Q3) FY2023, including a project in Karnataka valued at Rs 1,000 crore, an acquisition in Hyderabad valued at Rs 2,500 crore, as well as a project in Tamil Nadu valued at Rs 2,000 crore. In the last six months, the company has seen a significant increase in growth, going from 600+ employees to 1,300+ employees and reporting sales of Rs 2,000 crore in the last quarter. Additionally, the company plans to expand beyond South-India and move into prospective markets such as Pune and Jaipur very soon.

Eshwar N, CEO of G Square Housing said, "Our number of projects and acquisitions showcases the complete growth trajectory of our company and its future plans. We are doing exceptionally well in the markets of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. We will soon be expanding into the northern regions of the country, with upcoming projects, where there is a very high demand for plot properties."

The company recently launched its first-ever project in Hyderabad - G Square Eden Garden, which received an overwhelming response from the customers, garnering over 250 bookings in a span of just 4 days. The recent plot projects such as G Square Palacia in Mysuru and G Square Epitome Integrated City in Hyderabad have been a massive success with 500+ bookings in just two weeks.