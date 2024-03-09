Live
- Water crisis has hit Bengaluru’s image at global level, BJP to protest on March 11: K’taka LoP
- UGC launches 'SheRNI' to ensure women scientist representation
- Petrol pumps in Rajasthan to remain shut from March 10-12 to protest high VAT
- 'Just wanted to clear something': Suryakumar Yadav issues clarification over surgery
- Karisma Kapoor is 'a true team player', says 'Murder Mubarak' co-actor Nikhil Khurana
- 5th Test: Pleased with how the ball came out today, even though I went for a few, says Ashwin
- Raashii Khanna 'steals glances' in body-hugging outfit at 'Yodha' promotion
- Kerala CM orders CBI probe into vet student found dead in hostel
- Raj Thackeray: ‘Impossible to build Chhatrapati’s Arabian Sea memorial off Mumbai’
- Mutual funds AUM grows at 38 pc year on year in Feb
Just In
GAIL cuts CNG prices by Rs 2.50 per kg
GAIL (India) Limited, and its wholly owned subsidiary, GAIL Gas Limited on Saturday announced a reduction in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2.50 per kg across several key locations in India where it operates retail outlets.
New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited, and its wholly owned subsidiary, GAIL Gas Limited on Saturday announced a reduction in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2.50 per kg across several key locations in India where it operates retail outlets.
The move comes close on the heels of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) reducing the selling price of gas in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) by Rs 2.50 per kg with effect from Thursday.
This reduction underscores GAIL's commitment to offering environmentally friendly fuel solutions at competitive prices, in line with the nation's efforts to combat pollution and reduce carbon emissions.
“The decision to lower CNG prices comes at a crucial time when the automotive industry is witnessing a surge in the production and adoption of CNG vehicles by leading manufacturers such as Suzuki Motors Tata, Hyundai and Mahindra,” GAIL said in a statement.
With this price reduction, GAIL aims to facilitate the transition towards cleaner and greener transportation options, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come, the statement added.