  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

GAIL Q3 profit flares up to Rs 2,842.62 crore, interim dividend declared

GAIL Q3 profit flares up to Rs 2,842.62 crore, interim dividend declared
x
Highlights

GAIL (India) Ltd on Monday said it closed the third quarter of FY24 with a higher net profit of Rs 2,842.62 crore on a lower revenue.

Chennai: GAIL (India) Ltd on Monday said it closed the third quarter of FY24 with a higher net profit of Rs 2,842.62 crore on a lower revenue.

In a regulatory filing, GAIL said for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, it had earned an operational revenue of Rs 34,253.52 crore (against Q3FY23's Rs 35,380.38 crore) and a net profit of Rs 2,842.62 crore (Rs 245.73 crore).

The Board of Directors, in their meeting held on Monday, declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share (face value of Rs 10 each) amounting to Rs 3,616.30 crore.

The company’s scrip closed at Rs 171.70 after the previous closing price of Rs 165.40.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X