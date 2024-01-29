GAIL Q3 profit flares up to Rs 2,842.62 crore, interim dividend declared

Live
Just In
Highlights
Chennai: GAIL (India) Ltd on Monday said it closed the third quarter of FY24 with a higher net profit of Rs 2,842.62 crore on a lower revenue.
In a regulatory filing, GAIL said for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, it had earned an operational revenue of Rs 34,253.52 crore (against Q3FY23's Rs 35,380.38 crore) and a net profit of Rs 2,842.62 crore (Rs 245.73 crore).
The Board of Directors, in their meeting held on Monday, declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share (face value of Rs 10 each) amounting to Rs 3,616.30 crore.
The company’s scrip closed at Rs 171.70 after the previous closing price of Rs 165.40.
