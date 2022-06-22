Garuda Aerospace, HiiLSE plan drone facility in Malaysia

Chennai: Drone start-up Garuda Aerospace has partnered with HiiLSE Global Sdn Bhd (HiiLSE Drones) to set up its first aerospace plant in Malaysia, the company said on Wednesday.

Described as HiiLSE Garuda Aerospace Plant, the facility spread across 2.42 hectares would be set up at an investment of Rs115 crore.

"The partners aim to focus on providing cutting-edge technology to both the government and private sectors all across the region. This partnership will define an ecosystem of drones with advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning technologies," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder-CEO, Garuda Aerospace. Claimed to be the first and largest in Southeast Asian region once it becomes operational, the facility is expected to generate 3,000 jobs.

"With this partnership, Garuda Aerospace has transcended into India's most valuable drone start-up poised to scale globally and belief that the future is here and now," he said.

HiiLSE Drones Founder and CTO Shanmugam S Thanggavilo said: "We are delighted to partner with Garuda Aerospace in setting up a drone manufacturing plant in Malaysia which focuses on technology and efficiency thereby reducing costs. Having such a plant in the region would create 3,000 new jobs centered around drone expertise."