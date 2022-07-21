Gautam Adani becomes World's 4th richest man; surpasses Bill Gates

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, became the world's fourth-richest man on Thursday, surpassing Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with an estimated wealth of $115.5 billion.



According to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, the Indian businessman dwarfed Gates, whose net worth is estimated at $104.6 billion. Gates fell down the rankings after announcing that he would donate $20 billion of his wealth to his nonprofit organization. The 60-year-old business tycoon trails only Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault and the family of Louis Vuitton and SpaceX's Elon Musk, who leads the rankings as the world's richest man with a net worth of $235.8k. millions.

The development comes days after Adani announced that his group won the tender for privatising a port in Israel in partnership with Gadot. "Delighted to win the tender for privatisation of the Port of Haifa in Israel with our partner Gadot. Immense strategic and historical significance for both nations," Adani shared in a tweet. The Port of Haifa is the largest of Israel's three major international seaports.

Meanwhile, a unit of Adani's flagship Adani Enterprise Ltd has also applied to participate in the 5G spectrum auction on July 26. Adani Data Networks shared net worth of Rs 248.35 crore in its application to participate in the auction at the closing of the application on July 8, as per the information released by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).