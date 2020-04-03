GEF donates to PM CARES fund

Hyderabad: Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd (GEF India), the maker of Freedom cooking oils, on Friday contributed Rs 50 lakh to PM CARES fund. The company also partnered with the government of Andhra Pradesh to distribute edible oil worth Rs 42 lakh to the underprivileged near the GEF refineries in AP. Each employee has contributed one-day's salary towards PM CARES fund.

The total amount contributed by its 640 employees is Rs 9.25 lakh. Pradeep Chowdhry, Managing Director, GEF India, said: "GEF India is deeply concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout. We have implemented strict measures to ensure that all our members, employees, partners, stakeholders remain safe from COVID-19 which is an unprecedented occurrence".

GEF India takes the responsibility to safeguard and protect the employees and workers at the plant, who will help fulfil and ensuring the production line to supply the essential commodity - edible oil, amidst the crisis, he added.