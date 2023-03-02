  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

GIS will solidify AP brand: Sri City MD

GIS will solidify AP brand: Sri City MD
x

GIS will solidify AP brand: Sri City MD

Highlights

The two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2023 being organised by the Andhra Pradesh government in Visakhapatnam, would strengthen the State’s brand image among investors, said Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder & Managing Director, Sri City,

Hyderabad: The two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2023 being organised by the Andhra Pradesh government in Visakhapatnam, would strengthen the State's brand image among investors, said Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder & Managing Director, Sri City, "I am really excited to attend the Global Investor Summit 2023, being hosted by Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam on the 3rd & 4th of March.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh did a commendable job and made concerted efforts in in building the buzz around brand AP in the run up to this summit," Reddy told Bizz Buzz.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X