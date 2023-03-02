GIS will solidify AP brand: Sri City MD

Hyderabad: The two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2023 being organised by the Andhra Pradesh government in Visakhapatnam, would strengthen the State's brand image among investors, said Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder & Managing Director, Sri City, "I am really excited to attend the Global Investor Summit 2023, being hosted by Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam on the 3rd & 4th of March.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh did a commendable job and made concerted efforts in in building the buzz around brand AP in the run up to this summit," Reddy told Bizz Buzz.

