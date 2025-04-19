Global Experts Agree: Almonds Provide Benefits for Cardiometabolic Health and Aid Weight Management

In a new peer-reviewed publication, the world’s leading health and nutrition experts concluded that eating almonds daily has meaningful benefits for cardiometabolic health. Eleven scientists and physicians analyzed the body of research on almonds and cardiometabolic health and reached a consensus on almond benefits in key health areas. The experts found that eating almonds daily is a proven dietary strategy to support overall heart health, weight management and the gut microbiome. The paper also concluded that higher consumption of almonds (at least 50g/1.8oz or nearly two servings per day) may help with modest weight loss in some people.

The consensus paper, published in Current Developments in Nutrition, following a scientific roundtable funded by the Almond Board of California, concluded that eating almonds daily:

- May positively impact heart health by:

§ Reducing LDL-cholesterol (5.1mg or ~5% average reduction in pooled results)

§ Reducing diastolic blood pressure in small but significant amounts (0.17-1.3 mmHg reduction in pooled results), both of which can result in more significant benefits when combined with other heart-healthy foods.

- Does not result in weight gain; higher almond consumption (at least 50g or 1.8 oz. per day) may be associated with slight weight loss in some study participants.

- May increase beneficial gut bacteria, potentially aiding metabolic health. More studies are required in this area due to limited research.

- Can result in a reduction in fasting blood glucose and HbA1C specifically in Asian Indians with prediabetes.

Cardiometabolic diseases are rising worldwide, and it is vital to explore the role of almonds in protecting human health. “Almonds represent a powerful nutrient package and are one of the most researched foods in the world,” said Dr. Adam Drewnowski, co-author of the paper, professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington and world-leading nutrition expert. “Researchers from around the globe came to the almond cardiometabolic roundtable. Bringing together diverse perspectives and deep expertise, the group unanimously concluded that almonds positively impact cardiometabolic health. Potential mechanisms include reducing LDL-cholesterol and modestly decreasing diastolic blood pressure, aiding in healthy weight management and supporting gut health.”

In Asian Indians, the research revealed that consuming almonds daily helps with heart health, metabolism, and weight management. “In view of the increasing prevalence of cardiometabolic diseases among Asian Indians, nutrient rich, low glycemic foods like almonds can help reduce LDL cholesterol, diastolic blood pressure, and fasting blood glucose,” said Dr. Anoop Misra, Chairman of Fortis Centre for Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol (C-DOC) and head of National Diabetes Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation (NDOC), India.

He added, “This advice, combined with a balanced diet, is especially relevant for young Indians with a sedentary lifestyle. In fact, two recent studies demonstrated the benefits of almonds to blood sugar control for Asian Indians with prediabetes and overweight/ obesity. Its regular consumption even reversed prediabetes or glucose intolerance to normal blood sugar levels in nearly one quarter (23.3%) of the people studied.”

Dr. Seema Gulati, head, Nutrition Research Group, National Diabetes, Obesity, and Cholesterol Foundation, said, “Amid growing cardiometabolic health concerns in India, this peer-reviewed publication is timely. It revealed that almond consumption can help reduce LDL cholesterol, fasting blood glucose, and HbA1C among Asian Indians. It further debunks the myth that almonds contribute to weight gain and instead highlighted how consuming 50g (1.8 oz.) of almonds daily may actually help weight loss.”

The consensus paper’s findings are specific to almond cardiometabolic benefits and are not generalizable to all nuts. One ounce (28 g) of almonds provides 6g of protein, 4g of fiber, 13g of unsaturated fat, only 1g of saturated fat, and 15 essential nutrients, including 77mg magnesium (18.3% DV), 208mg potassium (4% DV) and 7.27mg vitamin E (50% DV).

Cardiometabolic health encompasses the health of the heart, blood vessels and metabolic system, or how the body processes food. Cardiometabolic diseases like heart disease, obesity and diabetes have reached epidemic proportions worldwide, driven by unhealthy diets and lifestyles.

“After a careful examination of decades of scientific evidence, we concluded that almonds fully support heart and metabolic health. Eating almonds daily as snacks, but also in salads and other dishes, improves plasma lipid profiles and diet quality, not to mention quality of life,” said Drewnowski.

More Detail on the Expert Consensus on Almond Benefits to Cardiometabolic Health:

Over 200 peer-reviewed publications have explored almonds’ health benefits. The scientific experts came to a consensus on the following key findings within their review:

Weight Management and Gut Microbiome (Metabolic Health)

· Almond consumption does not result in weight gain. Higher consumption of ≥50g per day (1.8 oz.) may even lead to small amounts of weight loss. Almonds contain nutrients like protein, fiber and fat, which enhance feelings of fullness and satiety, and may potentially lead people to decrease their calorie intake.

· Regularly eating almonds appears to positively alter the gut microbiome, promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria and increase production of short-chain fatty acids such as butyrate. This in turn may have positive effects on excess body fat and metabolic health.

· Almonds may also benefit Asian Indians with prediabetes, as research shows a significant reduction in fasting blood glucose and HbA1C with daily almond consumption.

Heart Health

· Eating almonds daily may result in small, significant reductions in both LDL-cholesterol and diastolic blood pressure.

· Although the reductions are clinically small, eating almonds can have potential significant public health benefits when combined with other heart-healthy foods or dietary patterns such as the DASH or Portfolio Diets. These approaches are known to help support cardiometabolic health.

· Almonds contain 13g of unsaturated fat per serving. There is strong evidence that replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats can lower the risk of heart disease.