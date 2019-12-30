Global meet on Engineering education from Jan 5

Hyderabad: City-based Anurag Group of Educations (AGI) will host a 4-day, 7th International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education (ICTIEE) 2020 at its campus in Hyderabad from Jan 5-8, 2020.

The event is being organized in association with Indo Universal Collaboration for Engineering Education (IUCEE).

"The conference is a blend of deliberations on teaching learning methodologies, engineering education and research, entrepreneurship, industry revolution and emerging technologies like Big Data, Artificial Learning, Internet of Things, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Augmented and Virtual Reality etc," remarked S Neelima, Secretary and Correspondent of AGI.

KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT; Sabita Indira Reddy, Minister for Education, Malla Reddy, Minister of Labour are likely to attend the inaugural function to be held on January 6, shared Dr. G Vishnu Murthy, Conference of Chair ICTIEE 2020.

BVR Mohan Reddy, former Nasscom Chairman and Founder and Chairman of Cyient Ltd; Deepak Gadhia, Chairman, Solar Cooker International; Aditya Bhatnagar, Edutronics Ltd; Dr Hans J Hoyer, Secretary-General, International Federation of Engineering Education Societies (IFEES), USA; Dr Ashok Agarwal, Director, Engineers Without Borders India and Dr Shalini Gopalakrishnan, Middlebury Institute of International Studies will deliver keynote address on the day one of the conference shared Dr S. Madhu, Conference Co-Chair.