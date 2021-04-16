GMR launches Hyderabad AeroCity

Hyderabad: GMR Group on Friday announced launch of GMR AeroCity Hyderabad as part of its vision to provide world-class infrastructure in India. GMR AeroCity Hyderabad is unfolding a landmark urban form that is attractive, and sustainable. Being developed as an urban landscape with an international airport at its core, it brings speed, agility and connectivity as unique business propositions.

Spread across 1,500 acres, GMR AeroCity Hyderabad is proposed to be an integrated mixed-use development, which includes key ports and establishments, such as, Business Park, Retail Park, Aerospace and Industrial Park, Logistics Park, and Hospitality to begin with. It also provides complete living and working experience, with support infrastructure including schools, healthcare, rental accommodation, leisure and entertainment.

Identifying the gap in quality leisure, retail, fun and entertainment avenues, GMR Group is conceptualising a lifestyle destination retail project "GMR Interchange" to enable live/work/play at the GMR AeroCity Hyderabad campus. Various entertainment avenues that are proposed include a cinema and a family entertainment centre to be part of the Interchange project. A Hospitality district is also being planned to cater to the multitude of demand coming from various users of AeroCity.

GMR Business Park housed in GMR AeroCity Hyderabad would offer varied office real-estate solutions like ready to move-in Grade-A offices and built-to-suit campuses. It offers best in class infrastructural support for the prospective and existing businesses such as, redundancies built in telecom, power and IT infrastructure for 24/7 operations; dedicated power link-up with the State grid for reliable power supply, round-the-clock three-tier security system comprising RAXA, State police and CISF, express connectivity with the city; pollution-free and well-planned ecosystem. Spanning around 1 million sq.ft of leasable area, spread over four Towers (being developed in phases, with Tower 1 fully occupied and Tower 2 ready for occupancy), GMR AeroCity Hyderabad has been seamlessly designed for the future business corridor. The Business Park is an ideal choice for DR, BCP sites, Grade A offices, network planning offices, sales office, R&D etc.

The facilities such as, food court, gymnasium, retail bank branch, proposed health centre and an airport public plaza will ensure that employees have all social amenities within their office campus making it a highly enriching work environment for them. Well connected with an eight-lane express way and an elevated corridor with the primary and secondary business districts of Hyderabad, GMR Business Park is strategically located with unparalleled local and global connectivity. In addition, the Airport is currently connected by more than 150 buses round the clock, and soon will be connected via an express Metro system to the city.