GMR unveils Innovex business platform

Hyderabad: GMR group has launched a new business platform 'GMR Innovex' to drive future initiatives and growth. The platform will focus on innovations across both digital and non-digital domains to deliver improved efficiency, better customer experience and higher value to all stakeholders.

GMR Innovex will operate on an 'Open Innovation' model, acting as an 'Innovation Exchange' to partner with startups, corporates, innovation platforms, research institutions and academia to bring innovative ideas and solutions to life and help to nurture and sustain a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. A dedicated new facility for innovation has also been established at the Hyderabad airport campus.

"During Covid times, the aviation sector was hit hard but has emerged stronger. Several new technologies took shape during this period and were all aimed at making the industry robust. GMR Innovex will become an excellent hub to train talent for various specialised jobs across the aviation industry," said Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, India.

"We are glad that GMR innovation is stationed in our State. With its strategic presence around the globe and being in one of the key sectors, the innovation hub is going to make a difference," said Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Telangana.

GMR Innovex also announced innovation-focused partnerships with multiple new partners including Airbus, Swedish Institute, T - Hub, IIT-Hyderabad, ICRISAT, and Schulich Business school of York University, Toronto, Canada.