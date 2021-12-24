GMR’s subsidiary signs Shareholders’ Agreement with Indonesia’s Angkasa Pura II for Medan Airport

GMR Airports Netherlands B.V., a step-down subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited (GAL), has signed a Shareholders' Agreement (SHA) with Indonesia's Angkasa Pura II (APII) for the development and operation of Kualanamu International Airport (Project) in Medan, Indonesia. The letter of award for the project was received on November 23, 2021, the company said.

With the signing of the agreements, GMR enters into a 49:51 partnership with APII, the state-owned enterprise and the bidding authority for the Kualanamu International Airport. The consortium will transform Kualanamu International Airport into the Western International hub of Indonesia.

The project scope includes operation, development and expansion of the airport over a period of 25 years.

Kualanamu International Airport is an operating Airport with healthy cash flows. Medan is the fourth-largest urban area in Indonesia and is the capital of North Sumatra province, with a population of over 3.4 million. The airport handled more than 10 million passengers in 2018.

"GMR's entry into the Indonesian aviation sector is a significant step in support of the Indian government's policy to 'Look East'. The Hon'ble Prime Minister has given a further clarion call to 'Act East' and GMR is pleased to demonstrate commitment to this call by acting in leveraging its expertise for cementing this key partnership in Indonesia. With our global aviation expertise, we aspire to transform Kualanamu International Airport into a Western International hub of Indonesia and contribute to the overall infrastructure development of the country," said Mr. Srinivas Bommidala, Chairman Energy & International Airports, GMR Group.

He further added, "Our partnership with Angkasa Pura II (AP II) is testimony to the trust placed in us by the Indonesian government and authorities. We will strive to bring our best to this beautiful and strategic country of ASEAN."

Earlier in November 2021, APII had completed the final evaluation process for the selection of strategic partnership for the Kualanamu International Airport and had announced GMR Airports as the winning bidder. GMR Airports Limited and its 100 per cent subsidiary, GMR Airports International B.V had bid for the project as a consortium. GMR Airports won the bid for this high growth potential brownfield Airport, through a closely contested international competitive bid process.