GNG Electronics IPO Details: Price, GMP, Financials, and Business Overview
GNG Electronics launches its IPO to raise Rs 460 crore with strong investor interest and a 44% grey market premium.
GNG Electronics has opened its IPO to raise Rs 460 crore, which includes:
New shares: Rs 400 crore
Shares sold by existing investors: Rs 60.44 crore
Price per share: Rs 225–237
Valuation: P/E ratio of 33.3x (based on FY25 profit)
Anchor Investment
Before the IPO, on July 22, GNG raised Rs 138 crore from big investors by selling over 58 lakh shares.
Grey Market Premium (GMP)
The IPO has a 44% premium in the grey market. This shows strong interest from buyers and a chance of a good listing price.
What the Company Does
GNG operates its business under the name “Electronics Bazaar” and works with refurbished tech devices. It offers:
- Buying old devices
- Fixing and testing them
- Selling them again
- After-sales support
- Buying them back later
The business helps reduce e-waste and supports green, sustainable practices.
Financial Performance (FY25 Estimate)
Revenue: Rs 1,420 crore (24% growth)
Profit (PAT): Rs 69 crore (32% growth)