GNG Electronics IPO Details: Price, GMP, Financials, and Business Overview

GNG Electronics has opened its IPO to raise Rs 460 crore, which includes:

New shares: Rs 400 crore

Shares sold by existing investors: Rs 60.44 crore

Price per share: Rs 225–237

Valuation: P/E ratio of 33.3x (based on FY25 profit)

Anchor Investment

Before the IPO, on July 22, GNG raised Rs 138 crore from big investors by selling over 58 lakh shares.

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

The IPO has a 44% premium in the grey market. This shows strong interest from buyers and a chance of a good listing price.

What the Company Does

GNG operates its business under the name “Electronics Bazaar” and works with refurbished tech devices. It offers:

Buying old devices

Fixing and testing them

Selling them again

After-sales support

Buying them back later

The business helps reduce e-waste and supports green, sustainable practices.

Financial Performance (FY25 Estimate)

Revenue: Rs 1,420 crore (24% growth)

Profit (PAT): Rs 69 crore (32% growth)