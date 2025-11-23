Goa’s Kadamba single-malt whisky expands global footprint

Goa’s award-winning Kadamba Single-Malt whisky is set to strengthen its global presence as it enters the Canadian market, marking another milestone for India’s growing luxury spirits sector. The premium whisky from Cheers Group is already available across India and in key international markets including the United States, the UAE, Europe, and Asia.

Canada, known for its mature liquor market and strong premium spirits consumption, continues to witness a rise in imports of global brands. The country’s annual hard liquor imports have crossed $994 million, driven by demand for diverse and high-quality beverages. With established players already present, international brands like Kadamba are tapping into this momentum to expand their reach.

“The growing appetite for premium spirits reflects a broader shift among consumers who want more choice and quality. This encourages us to scale our global footprint into markets like Canada,” said Ashwin Balivada, CEO of Cheers Group and a Cambridge University Business Management graduate.

Cheers Group, valued at Rs950 crore, boasts a portfolio that has earned more than 250 national and international awards. Alongside its acclaimed Kadamba Single-Malt series, the company offers Scotch brands like Labrodog 12-Year-Old, Labrodog Decade, and its popular GinSin London Dry Gin.

Describing the company’s ambition in Canada, Dr. Mohan Krishna Balivada, founder of Cheers Group and the world’s first doctorate holder in alco-bev marketing, said, “The Canadian market is dynamic and gaining traction. Establishing Kadamba’s presence here is a dream come true—not just for us, but for our customers who believe in the international potential of Indian spirits.”

Kadamba has quickly emerged as a strong contender in the global whisky landscape, especially within travel retail, where it is challenging long-standing Scotch dominance. Named after the ancient Kadamba dynasty that ruled Goa for over 300 years, the whisky captures the essence of its homeland through a unique “humidity aging process” influenced by Goa’s coastal climate—resulting in what the brand calls a rare and celebrated character.

With its entry into Canada, Kadamba Single-Malt whisky aims to continue elevating India’s presence on the world spirits map—one glass at a time.