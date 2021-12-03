Godrej & Boyce, CII-IGBC announces net zero waste rating system for buildings 

Hyderabad: Godrej & Boyce (G&B), the flagship company of the Godrej Group, and the Confederation of Indian Industries- Indian Green Building Congress (CII-IGBC) has announced the IGBC net zero waste rating system for buildings and built environment. This would enable a national standard on waste management and allow the creation of a world-class reference guide of 'net zero waste' and drive the zero waste movement in the country, the company said in a statement.

Anup Mathew, Senior Vice President, G&B was recently felicitated by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) with the 'IGBC fellow award 2021' for his immense contribution to the Indian green building movement. Shashi Ray, from Godrej green consulting and energy management, was also awarded the IGBC green fellow award for this contribution towards the green building project.

Commenting on being honoured, Anup Mathew, Sr Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Construction said, "I am delighted and greatly honoured to be chosen by IGBC for 'IGBC fellow award'. I am thankful to all my team members and our business partners for having supported me in my various business endeavours. This award is also a recognition of all their effort towards supporting our sustainable development initiatives, which is in alignment with our core values at G&B."

G&B and CII-IGBC have been leading the green building movement in India since 2004. Together, they built and established the CII-Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre (CII-Godrej GBC), the first green building in India in Hyderabad and the greenest building in the world, the statement added.

According to G&B, the company over the last ten years has invested more than Rs 500 crore towards its ESG initiatives with a focus on creating a positive impact on people, the planet and profits. In continuation with their ESG initiatives, they regularly participate in the annual green building congress as premier supporters to drive the importance of sustainable green buildings and infrastructure through its various businesses.