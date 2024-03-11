  • Menu
Gold and Silver prices down for second day in a row

The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs. 8 (0.01 per cent) down to Rs. 66,015. Earlier ended at Rs.66,023

Amaravati: Gold and silver prices have slashed for the second day in a row at the Multi Commodity Exchange. In the gold features ending on April 5, the price of 10 grams of gold is Rs. 8 (0.01 per cent) down to Rs. 66,015. Earlier ended at Rs.66,023.

In the silver features ending May 3, the price of silver is Rs. 77 (0.10 pe rcent) down to Rs. 74,185 was recorded. Earlier it was priced at ended at Rs.74,262. Further, the price of 22 carat 10 gram gold in the national capital Delhi is Rs. 60,900 while the price of silver is Rs. 75,600. Their prices in Mumbai are Rs. 60,750, Rs. 75,600, in Kolkata Rs. 60,750, Rs. 75,600, in Chennai Rs. 61,500, Rs. 79,000.

