Gold and Silver prices see a slight increase on Wednesday, December 18

After witnessing the decline last week, the gold prices have risen slightly. In the Hyderabad market, 10 grams and 22 carats gold rose by Rs. 90 With this, the price of gold is stood at Rs. 36,250. Market experts say gold prices have had a positive impact on demand from buyers of desi jewellers, including the internationally.

At the same time, the price of 24-carat gold also hit Rs 90. With this, the price of 24 carats of gold for 10 grams rose to Rs 39,600. The price of silver also rose by Rs 100 to Rs 46,800.

Gold prices are similar in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Ten gms of 24-carat gold at Rs 39,600 and ten gms of 22-carat gold at Rs 36,250. Gold prices in the Delhi market have remained stable. The 10-gram 24-carat gold rose by 100 to Rs 38,200. Similarly, the gold price of 10 grams and 22 carats rose by Rs 100 to Rs 37,000.

The price of silver has now risen slightly to Rs 110 per kg. This led to silver being sold at Rs 46,700 per kg. However, the prices of gold mentioned herein are due on 18.12.2019 at 6 am. Gold and silver prices may vary constantly with the fluctuations in the international market.