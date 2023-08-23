Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on August 23, 2023

The gold rates in Hyderabad on August 23, 2023 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 54,200 with a hike of Rs. 50 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 59,130 with a hike of Rs. 60.

As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 78,000 per kilogram.

The gold and silver rates have been slashed ahead of the wedding season to mark in few days. However, it remains to be seen whether it would hike depending on the demand.Gold prices today, gold rates today, silver prices today, latest gold prices,mcx gold price,gold price per gram,gold price per 10 gram, silver rates today,mcx silver prices,24 karat gold price, 22 karat gold price, 1gram gold rate,1gram silver rate, gold rate, Gold Rate hyderabad, Gold Rate india, Gold Rate new delhi, Gold price new delhi, gold rate hyderbad, today gold rate delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai

The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.