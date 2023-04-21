  • Menu
Gold and silver rates today slashed in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 21 April 2023

Highlights

Gold rates today, 21 April 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,000 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,080

Gold rates today, 21 April 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 56,000 with a fall of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 61,080 with a fall of Rs. 230. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 56,500 with a fall of Rs. 150 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,640 with a fall of Rs. 160

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,850 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 60,930. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 55,850 and Rs. 60,930 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 77,400 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 81,000.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
City22 carat gold 10 gms24 carat 10gms goldsilver per 1 kg
DelhiRs. 56,000 Rs. 61,080 Rs. 77,400
ChennaiRs. 56,500 Rs. 61,640 Rs. 81,000
KolkataRs. 55,850 Rs. 60,930 Rs. 77,400
MumbaiRs. 55,850 Rs. 60,930 Rs. 77,400

