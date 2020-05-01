Gold and silver rates today slumps in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 1 May 2020

Gold and silver rates today 1 May, 2020: After a continued decline in gold rates for three consecutive days till Wednesday have witnessed a hike on Thursday. However, the rate of the yellow metal has once again seen a fall on Friday. The bullion market saw a slight fall in the gold rate today. Ten grams of 24-carat gold rate fell by around Rs. 500 depending on the metro cities. On the other hand, the silver has seen a jump over by Rs. 1010 to Rs. 42,520.

In Bangalore city, the rate if the yellow metal has seen a fall of Rs. 470 per ten grams of 22 carats taking the gold rate to Rs. 43,950 and the gold rate of 24 carats has declined by Rs. 500 to Rs.46,800.

Gold rates in Hyderabad are also affected with a slump in the rates. The rate of ten-gram of 22 carat in Hyderabad decreased by Rs. 470 to Rs. 43,950 and while Rs. 490 decreased per ten gram of 24 carat to Rs. 46,700.

While in Kerala, the cost of ten-gram of 22-carat gold is down by Rs. 350 to 42,250 and the ten-gram of 24-carat gold is also down by Rs. 600 to Rs. 46,000.

The gold prices at Visakhapatnam have also slumped with Rs. 470 per ten grams to Rs. 43,950 and Rs. 490 declined per ten grams of 24 carats 46,700 respectively.