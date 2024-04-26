Velampalli Srinivasa Rao Seeks Votes in 61st Division, Slams Opposition Parties

Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, the Central Constituency Vicesar CP candidate, recently embarked on a tour of the local 61st division in Vijayawada. Accompanied by local division corporator Samman Ramadevi, Venkatarao, and others, Rao visited houses in areas such as Payakapuram and Prashanthi Nagar to request votes from the residents.

During his tour, Rao made scathing remarks about opposition parties, particularly targeting former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He claimed that in the past, schemes were only provided to those who showed loyalty to the Telugu Desam Party. Rao also criticized Naidu for his comments on Chief Minister Jagan's schemes, stating that Naidu was not qualified to speak on the matter.

Rao did not spare other opposition leaders either, alleging that Pawan Kalyan was being controlled by Naidu's sister, Purandeshwari. He further accused Chandrababu Naidu of being responsible for the increase in alcohol consumption in the state.

Rao also claimed that people were willing to support Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, despite their questionable actions. As he continued his campaign in the 61st division, Rao emphasized the need for change and urged residents to vote for him in the upcoming elections.