Gold declines Rs 150; silver nosedives Rs 1,700

New Delhi: Gold price declined Rs 150 to Rs 60,100 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 60,250 per 10 gram. Silver also nosedived Rs 1,700 to Rs 75,000 per kilogram. In the international market, both gold and silver were down at USD 1,935 per ounce and USD 23.55 per ounce, respectively. Comex gold hit a three-week low due to an uptick in treasury yields following news of more US debt being issued and strong labour market data. Yields on US 10-year bonds reached their highest since November on Thursday, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said
