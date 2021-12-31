Gold Drop provides inclusive workforce

Hyderabad: "Gold Drop has always believed in improving the lives of women and their families right from the inception. We know that there exists a lack of gender parity in the labour workforce across India and we are doing our best to bridge that gap which will lead to greater economic output," said Mitesh Lohiya, Director, Sales and Marketing, Gold Drop, an edible oil brand.



Most of those in the workforce come from the neighborhood of our factories and this improves the community through useful economic activity. We have women in our packing line in a noise, heat and dust-free environment, which allows them to pay utmost attention and bring in the diligence required for one of the most important functions of the company - packing, he explained.

The safety of consumers is at the core of Gold Drop. The packs also have tamper-proof seals. Packing and storage is in hygienic standards reemphasizing the commitment to consumers, he added.

The brand has a manufacturing unit at Kakinada Industrial Area in Andhra Pradesh