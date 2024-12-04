Gold Drop Wins Prestigious National Award for Excellence in Edible Oil Production — Again!

Gold Drop, a leading name in the edible oil industry, has again been honored with the CITD Award, a prestigious national accolade celebrating excellence in quality and safety. This marks the seventh year Gold Drop—the heart-healthy, delicious cooking oil—has received this recognition, underscoring its unwavering dedication to producing high-quality, hygienic, and nutritionally superior edible oils.

This award, given by the Council for Industrial & Trade Development—India (CITD), recognises companies that set industry benchmarks in product quality, food safety, and innovation. Gold Drop stood out for its cutting-edge production processes, stringent quality controls, and commitment to delivering health-conscious products to consumers nationwide.

The Honourable Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma presented the award.

In receiving the award, Gold Drop reaffirms its decades-long mission to prioritize customer health and well-being by offering oils that enhance flavor and nutrition while adhering to the highest safety and hygiene standards.

Mitesh Lohiya, Director, Sales and Marketing, Gold Drop expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying, "Winning this distinguished award yet again is a testament to our relentless pursuit of quality and innovation. Our consumers deserve the best, and we are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards. Gold Drop delivers its Chaala Chaala Light Always Active promise by ensuring purity, nutritional value, and taste. Gold Drop perfectly exemplifies how delicious and heart-healthy can go hand-in-hand."

As a pioneer in the edible oil industry, Gold Drop from Lohiya Edible Oils continues to lead the market and remains steadfast in its vision to promote healthier lifestyles by providing consumers with world-class cooking oils.