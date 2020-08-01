Gold prices today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on 1 August 2020

Gold prices today, 1 August 2020: Gold prices surged on Saturday taking the MCX, Gold futures by Rs. 300 to Rs 53,210. while the silver has also decreased by Rs. 2010 to Rs. 65,010 today. MCX is a Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While coming to what the carat is, it is the measure of the purity of the gold. There are three types 24 carats, 22 carat, and 18 carat. The 24-carat gold consists of total of 24 part gold whereas 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements to form the jewellery, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 per cent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 per cent pure. Keeping them aside let's have a look at the rates for the day at four major centres.

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have been at Rs. 52,210 per ten grams of 22 carat and the price of 10 grams of 24 carat is at 53,210. While in Chennai, the gold prices stood at Rs. 51,260 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 55,830 with an increase of Rs. Rs. 230.

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 52,510 per ten grams of 22 carat Rs. 53,810 per ten gram of 24 carat with a hike of 790. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have seen a decrease of Rs. 810 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 51,910 and Rs. 52,910.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 52,210 Rs. 53,210 Rs.65,010 Chennai Rs. 51,260 Rs. 55,830 Rs.65,010 Kolkata Rs. 52,510 Rs. 53,810 Rs.65,010 Mumbai Rs. 51,910 Rs. 52,910 Rs.65,010



