Gold prices zoom by Rs 720 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital hit an all-time high level on Monday and zoomed Rs 720 to Rs 41,730 per 10 gram following a pick-up in safe-haven demand for the metal amid weak equities and bullish global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also witnessed increased buying as it surged Rs 1,105 to Rs 49,430 per kg from Rs 48,325 per kg in the previous trade.

"Safe-haven demand continued in the precious metal with word of war between the US and Iran.

Along with a weaker rupee, rise in international gold prices supported domestic gold prices to trade at life-time high level," Devarsh Vakil, Head (PCG-Advisory), HDFC Securities, said.