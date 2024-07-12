Gold processing sector to get Rs 15k-cr investments

New Delhi: The gold processing industry in India is projected to create 25,000 new jobs and witness about Rs15,000 crore investments by 2030, a new report showed on Thursday.

Domestic gold production of incumbents and new players will expand to 100 tonnes by 2030, adding significantly to the foreign exchange (forex) reserves, improving trade balance and contributing to the GDP, said the industry body PHDCCI (PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry).

