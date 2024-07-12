Live
- Divyanka's money issues sorted, to get emergency certificate from embassy after theft in Europe
- Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy shoot dreamy 'baarish wala romance’ for 'Kundali Bhagya'
- Shaheen Afridi is likely to miss Bangladesh Tests due to birth of his first child
- West Indies not harnessing present talent, Test cricket issues can’t be solved with money: Lara
- Kumaraswamy asks NMDC to commit to production target of 100 million tonnes
- South Korea vows to strengthen solidarity with France
- Airbnb sees 30% surge in bookings from Indian guests for Paris Olympics
- PM's vision of ‘Purvodaya’ for NE to be gateway of India’s progress: Scindia
- New AI model to speed up heart scans, save time, boost treatment
- Singapore police investigate 528 for scam, illegal moneylending
Just In
Gold processing sector to get Rs 15k-cr investments
Highlights
New Delhi: The gold processing industry in India is projected to create 25,000 new jobs and witness about Rs15,000 crore investments by 2030, a new...
New Delhi: The gold processing industry in India is projected to create 25,000 new jobs and witness about Rs15,000 crore investments by 2030, a new report showed on Thursday.
Domestic gold production of incumbents and new players will expand to 100 tonnes by 2030, adding significantly to the foreign exchange (forex) reserves, improving trade balance and contributing to the GDP, said the industry body PHDCCI (PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry).
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS