Live
- Epic Lawsuit Exposes Google Play Store Fee Concerns - Details
- Former CBI JD Lakshminarayana announces political party Jai Bharat National Party
- Ram Charan nurtures positive connections & contributing to well-being of the community
- GRT Jewellers unveils new campaign
- Telangana govt. contemplates to hold Prajavani at village level from December 28
- Rapid economy growth powering energy demand
- Nellore city, where Congress unveiled ‘Hand’ symbol
- Indian cities struggle to clear C&D waste
- Does Skipping Ram Temple Event Qualify As Secular?
- Apple Explores Multi-Million Dollar Deals with News Publishers for AI Training
Just In
Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 23 December, 2023
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges.
The gold rates in Hyderabad on 23 December, 2023 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,000 with a hike of Rs. 250 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 63,230 with a hike of Rs. 230.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 81,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.