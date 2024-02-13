Live
- Mekathoti Sucharita inaugurates Generic Medical Shop in Tadikonda
- Sajjanar asks commuters to be careful while opening car doors
- Oracle logs 50% growth in cloud consumption in India, unveils new capabilities
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari hands over cheque of Rs. 3lakh to TDP cadre in Puttaparthi
- Sensex gains 500 points led by private sector banks
- Scientists identify water molecules on asteroids for 1st time
- Microsoft Teases New Features for Sticky Notes App
- Farooq Abdullah again skips ED summons
- Best Galentine's Day 2024 Ideas for Girls' Night Out
- NCSC to visit Sandeshkhali on Feb 15, to probe sexual assault allegations
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 13 February, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 13 February, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,690 with a fall of Rs. 10 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 62,940 with a fall of Rs. 10.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,100 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS