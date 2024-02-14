Live
- Skanda Sashti in February 2024: Date, significance, rituals and puja timings
- Power couples whose bond with theatre has only grown stronger with time
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ventures into Podcasting, Shares Her Passion for Health and Wellness!
- Telangana: Tension prevails at Assembly media point amid altercation between BRS and people
- Happy Valentine's Day 2024 My Love: Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Loved Ones
- Valentine’s Day Google Doodle game has a scientific twist
- Indulge in Valentine’s Day Bliss with the Nutritional Delight of Almonds
- Samsung Rumoured to Launch Triple Foldable Phone, Details
- How to Use Google Gemini for Image Generation
- Telangana High Court likely to give verdict on Kodandaram's swearing in as MLC
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 14 February, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 14 February, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,590 with a fall of Rs. 110 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 62,830 with a fall of Rs. 120.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 76,900 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS