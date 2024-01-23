Live
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam stable, check the rates on 23 January, 2024
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 23 January, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,800 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 63,050.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
