Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashed, check the rates on June 28
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on June 28:Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today have been slashed. Going by today's rates, the gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,350 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold also surged and is trading at Rs. 59,180 with a fall of Rs. 100.
While the silver rate in the cosmopolitan city is Rs. 75,700 per kilogram with a fall of Rs. 500.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
