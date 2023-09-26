Live
- World Pharmacist Day celebrated
- UPI usage set to rise in festive shopping
- Knee Surgery for Mere 67 Rupees Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana
- Sugar minister apologised for statement on farmers suicides
- Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur
- S&P holds 6% growth forecast for FY24
- Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday
- Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments
- Indian Oil unveils first hydrogen bus
- KTR lays stone for five bridges across Musi
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 26 September, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 26 September 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 54,950 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,950.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 79,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
