Live
- 5 killed, 15 missing after torrential rains in China's Guangdong
- Bengal train accident: Death toll rises to 9, 41 injured
- Rahul Gandhi has decided to represent Rae Bareli seat: Mallikarjun Kharge
- 40 pc reduction in DJB's water supply to Lutyens’ Zone
- New 410 GW offshore wind capacity to be installed over next 10 years globally
- After 3 auditions, Lakshya bagged 'Industry' role on the day of 'Bambai Meri Jaan' premiere
- AIFF parts ways with head coach Igor Stimac following disappointing World Cup Qualifying campaign
- Voltage spike at Delhi airport briefly disrupts services
- Sullivan calls on PM Modi as India-US work on deepening strategic partnership
- Haryana to set up additional 800 MW thermal power unit
Just In
Voltage spike at Delhi airport briefly disrupts services
Baggage acceptance and e-gates at all terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were briefly impacted at around 2 p.m. on Monday due to a voltage imbalance from the Delhi Transco Ltd (DTL)
New Delhi: Baggage acceptance and e-gates at all terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were briefly impacted at around 2 p.m. on Monday due to a voltage imbalance from the Delhi Transco Ltd (DTL) Grid as a significant voltage spike was detected at the airport's main receiving sub-station (MRSS), reportedly due to the tripping of a 765KV line.
In response to the incident, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) swiftly switched all terminals to diesel generator (DG) load to maintain essential services.
The power backup system, installed by DIAL, was operationalised within a few minutes, and all backup procedures were initiated to facilitate passengers at all touchpoints.
By 3 p.m., the grid voltage had stabilised and was accepted at the MRSS breaker. All services were smoothly transitioned back from DG load to DTL grid load, and the DG supply was disconnected.
"We appreciate the patience and understanding of all passengers during this brief period," said a DIAL spokesperson.