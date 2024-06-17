Euro 2024: Sunil Chhetri and Patrice Evra hail Ronaldo and Mbappe ahead of opening games

New Delhi : Sunil Chhetri and France legend Patrice Evra are expert panellists for UEFA Euro 2024 exclusively on Sony Sports Network. The beloved legends greeted each other and exchanged their knowledge of the game, providing in-depth analysis during the live studio show 'Football Extraaa.'



While discussing various players' strengths, Chhetri and Evra made some shocking revelations. In terms of the better left-footed player in European football, the Frenchman said, "Cristiano Ronaldo has the best left-foot of any player in UEFA Euro 2024."



Both players are yet to make their first appearance in this edition of the Euros with France scheduled to play against Austria on Tuesday (IST) and Portugal in line to play against the Czech Republic on Wednesday (IST).



When asked about a player having pace next to none, Sunil Chhetri explained, "Kylian Mbappe, he has phenomenal pace and is effective with and without the ball."

France are drawn into Group E alongside Austria, Netherlands and Poland whereas Portugal will be taking on Czech, Türkiye and Georgia.