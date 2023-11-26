Live
- Guntur: Case booked against 3 directors of Sangam Dairy
- Ongole: Bishop Council chairman heaps praise on CM
- Ongole: 11 students of Prakasam Engineering College secure placement
- Doubling of rail tracks at Dhone railway station completed
- 'Want batters to destroy bowlers, and Rohit Sharma can do that', says Chris Gayle
- Kurnool DSLA office records inspected
- Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to be held in 300 villages in EG
- Vijayawada: Campaign launched against gender-based discrimination
- Mysuru -Kodagu MP Pratap Singh Alters Name for Numerological Reasons
- Ways to Stay True to Your Weight-Loss Journey
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on November 26, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on November 25: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,100 with a hike of Rs. 300 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 62,290 with a hike of Rs. 320.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 80,200 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS