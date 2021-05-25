Gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 25 May 2021 records two month high

Gold rate today on 25 May 2021: Gold rate today continued to remain stable at Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai for the last five days due to stable rates in international markets. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,930 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,830. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,950 per ten gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 10 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,070 with a hike of Rs. 10.



The gold rate in Kolkata is at Rs. 48.030 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,800. In Mumbai, the gold rate has been at Rs. 46,000 and Rs. 47,000 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat.



Gold rate have seen on fall in the month of April followed by the hike in the month of May. While the gold rate had been stable in the last five days due to the partial lockdown imposed in the states leading to fall in the buyers.



However, on the other hand, the silver rate in major cities have hiked by Rs. 300 taking the prices to a maximum of Rs. 76,000 in Chennai and Mumbai and Rs.71,500 in Delhi and Kolkata.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,930 Rs. 50,930 Rs.71,500 Chennai Rs. 45,850 Rs. 50,020 Rs.76,000 Kolkata Rs. 46,850 Rs. 50,470 Rs.71,500 Mumbai Rs. 46,000 Rs. 47,000 Rs.71,500

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.

Meanwhile gold rate continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.

