Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 25 April 2021

Gold rates today on 25 April 2021: The gold rates have slashes at all major cities across the country on Sunday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,760 with Rs. 210 fall. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities and have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,600with a fall of Rs. 200 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,660 with a fall of Rs. 210. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,800 per ten gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs. 200 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,660 with a fall of Rs. 210.

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 44,600 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,660 with a fall of Rs. 200 and Rs. 210. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,600 per ten grams of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 210 and Rs. 48,660 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a fall of Rs. 210.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,600 Rs. 48,660 Rs.68,700 Hyderabad Rs. 44,600 Rs. 48,660 Rs.74,000 Kerala Rs. 44,600 Rs. 48,660 Rs.68,700 Vizag Rs. 44,600 Rs. 48,660 Rs.74,000

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.