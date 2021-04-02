Gold rate today surges at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 02 April 2021

Gold rates today on 02 April 2021: The gold rates have surged at all major cities across the country on Friday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 45,440 with Rs. 600 hike. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities and have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 41,650 with Rs. 550 hike and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,440 with a hike of Rs. 600. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 41,650 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,440 with a hike of Rs. 550 and Rs. 600.

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 41,650 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 45,440 with a hike of Rs. 550 and Rs. 600. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 41,650 per ten grams of 22 carat with Rs. 550 hike and Rs. 45,440 per ten grams of 24 carats with Rs. 550 and Rs. 600 hike.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.



